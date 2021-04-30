Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $51.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.20 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $206.97 million, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

