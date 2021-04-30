Brokerages Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. J2 Global posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Shares of JCOM opened at $122.65 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

