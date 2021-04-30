Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.29. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

CRL stock opened at $333.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $337.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,219.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

