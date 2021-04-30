Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.08. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of TACO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. 702,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $419.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 106,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 203,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 180,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.