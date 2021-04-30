Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Hess reported sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

HES stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. 2,141,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,281. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hess by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

