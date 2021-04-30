Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.63. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.20. 373,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,999. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.14. IDEX has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.