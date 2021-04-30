Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Post $1.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.70. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

