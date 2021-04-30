Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.73. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 108,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.