Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Million

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post sales of $2.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $2.13 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $17.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $40.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 2,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

