Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Billion

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post sales of $7.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the highest is $7.68 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $31.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.52 billion to $32.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.