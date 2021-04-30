Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $82.64. 94,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

