Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.60. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

