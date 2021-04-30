Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.98. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $119.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

