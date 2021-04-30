Brokerages Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Target Price at €50.88

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.88 ($59.85).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Alstom stock traded down €1.62 ($1.91) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €45.95 ($54.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.67.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

