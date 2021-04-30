Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $7.08

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,977,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,693. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

