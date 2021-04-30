Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $79.22

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

AutoNation stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,995 shares of company stock worth $39,345,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 160.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

