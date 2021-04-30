Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Target Price at $186.20

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.17. 682,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.87. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

