Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $11.29

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,734,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,948,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.