Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Target Price at $37.17

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

