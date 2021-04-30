Brokerages Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Price Target at GBX 1,687.50

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

OXIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OXIG stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,180 ($28.48). 81,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,500. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,978.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,909.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.