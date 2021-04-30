Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $95.50

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.90. 2,510,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

