Brokerages Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) PT at $35.00

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signify Health stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.11% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

