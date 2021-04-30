Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target at $25.88

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

