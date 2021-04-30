Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

