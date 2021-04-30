Brokers Issue Forecasts for Parkland Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.27. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.12 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

