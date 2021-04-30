Brokers Offer Predictions for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $3,796,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.