Brokers Set Expectations for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBLU. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.91 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 64,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

