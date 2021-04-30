Brokers Set Expectations for Tecsys Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Tecsys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TCS. Laurentian upped their price target on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE TCS opened at C$44.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.13. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.72 million and a PE ratio of 115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.49 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.