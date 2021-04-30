Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Issues Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.03. 3,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,449. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

