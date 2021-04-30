Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,246. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

