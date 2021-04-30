Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $105.65. 1,127,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Truist boosted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.