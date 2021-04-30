Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $94.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

NYSE:BC opened at $105.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,171.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

