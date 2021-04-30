BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.73. BSQUARE shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 99,672 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BSQUARE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 143,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

