BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BTGOF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 89,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,700. BT Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

