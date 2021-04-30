BTIG Research Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $240.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.63.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $198.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $1,466,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.