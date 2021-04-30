BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $70.88 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 150.81, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

