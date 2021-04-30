Bunge (NYSE:BG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of BG opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bunge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bunge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

