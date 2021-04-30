Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 171.2% in April

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 171.2% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.