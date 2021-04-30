BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.93 Million

Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report sales of $522.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.00 million and the highest is $539.85 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $542.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 291,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

