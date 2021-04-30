C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C-Bond Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for C-Bond Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

