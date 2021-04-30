C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.34. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.