C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $95.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

CHRW opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $24,046,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $11,031,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

