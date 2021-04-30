C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 277,458 shares.The stock last traded at $34.24 and had previously closed at $34.82.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,616,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

