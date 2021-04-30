Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock opened at $133.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.