Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.990-3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.740-0.780 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.92.

CDNS traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

