CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report sales of $87.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.50 million and the highest is $87.78 million. CAI International reported sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $350.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.50 million to $354.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $373.15 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $373.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CAI International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CAI International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.55. 225,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.29 million, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. CAI International has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

