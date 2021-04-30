CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

NYSE CAI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 225,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. CAI International has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

