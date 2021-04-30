Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLBS opened at $1.62 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

