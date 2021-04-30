Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.48.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 6,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,126. Calix has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

