Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.40.

CAMT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,409. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

